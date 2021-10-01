Guy Richard Wingard, age 85, of Oil City, passed away early Monday morning, September 27, 2021, at the Clarion Hospital.

Born March 29, 1936, in Lamartine, Clarion County, he was the son of the late Jackson and Elizabeth Blair Wingard.

Guy was a farmer and an avid gardener.

He was the “go to” person for advice and was known for his giving to local worthwhile charities including Charitable Deeds and Services.

Survivors include his daughter, Cynthia Roxann Wingard of Oil City; five grandchildren: Brandi Jo Wingard, Miranda Swanson, Natasha Scarberry-Rowland, Joshua Horton and Rayleen Lyon and four great grandchildren: Alessa, Zoey, Kyle and Dakota.

Guy is also survived by two brothers: Lewis Wingard of Clintonville and Lloyd (Karen) Wingard of Oklahoma, and four sisters: Pricilla (Leo) Rhoads of Ohio; Sarah (Cy) Benn of Rimersburg, Martha (Duane) McReynolds of Emlenton; Carrie (Ron) Smeltzer of Oklahoma and Barbara Hurrelbrink of Emlenton.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son, Richard Alan Wingard; a grandson, Donald Ray Wingard; a sister, Connie DeLair; two brothers, Jerry and Joseph Wingard, and his former wife, A. Faye King Wingard.

A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, October 4, 2021 at the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc., 430 Mendenhall Avenue, Knox.

Memorial contributions may be given in the name of Guy Wingard to Charitable Deeds and Services, 98 Hickory Nut Lane, Knox, PA 16232

Online condolences may be sent to Guy’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

