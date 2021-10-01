Hearing Continued for Clarion Man Who Failed to Appear for Court

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing has been continued for a Clarion man who failed to appear for a sentencing on prior charges earlier this year.

Court documents indicate a preliminary hearing for 33-year-old Joseph James Bruno was continued on September 28 and is scheduled to resume at 10:00 a.m. on October 5.

He faces the following charges:

– Flight To Avoid Apprehension/Trial/Punishment, Felony 3 (three counts)



– Default In Required Appearance, Felony 3 (three counts)

He is currently lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

The charges stem from a sentencing hearing in the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas in July.

Details of the cases:

According to a criminal complaint, Joseph James Bruno failed to appear in the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas on July 7, 2021, for sentencing related to three separate cases against him and failed to appear or surrender himself to the court.

Court documents indicate Bruno was scheduled to stand for sentencing on July 7 on the following charges:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– DUI: Controlled Substance – Schedule 2 or 3 – 2nd Offense, Misdemeanor 1

– Hinder Apprehension/Prosecution-Provide Aid, Misdemeanor 2

The charges stem from a DUI arrest in 2019, a meth bust in 2019, and an incident where he harbored a wanted individual in 2020.

Bruno was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 10:42 a.m. on September 16.

Court documents indicate Bruno is also scheduled to stand for sentencing in front of President Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton at 12:30 p.m. on October 6, on the prior charges listed above.

