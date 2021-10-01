 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Marcia K. Shaw

Friday, October 1, 2021 @ 05:10 AM

Posted by Leon Aristeguieta

Marcia K. Shaw, 55, of Clintonville passed away peacefully September 28, 2021 at the Collins House in Franklin.

Marcia was born July 12, 1966 in Grove City. She was the daughter of the late Mary Spanberger.

Marcia will be dearly missed by her family and friends. She lived life to the fullest and enjoyed being around family.

Loved ones left to cherish her memory is her children James R. Johnson Jr of Franklin, Todd R. Johnson and his wife Hannah of Franklin, Steven A. Johnson of Franklin and Paul M. Adams of Grove City.

Her brother Randy L. Shaw of Clintonville and her sister Stacy M. Hartle and her husband of Dave of Knox.

Numerous grandchildren and nieces and nephews also survive.

She is preceded in death by her mother, and her two brothers Gregory Spanberger and Michael Shaw.

The Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home in Clintonville is assisting the family with arrangements. There is no service planned at this time.

Friends and family can leave condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.