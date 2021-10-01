Marcia K. Shaw, 55, of Clintonville passed away peacefully September 28, 2021 at the Collins House in Franklin.

Marcia was born July 12, 1966 in Grove City. She was the daughter of the late Mary Spanberger.

Marcia will be dearly missed by her family and friends. She lived life to the fullest and enjoyed being around family.

Loved ones left to cherish her memory is her children James R. Johnson Jr of Franklin, Todd R. Johnson and his wife Hannah of Franklin, Steven A. Johnson of Franklin and Paul M. Adams of Grove City.

Her brother Randy L. Shaw of Clintonville and her sister Stacy M. Hartle and her husband of Dave of Knox.

Numerous grandchildren and nieces and nephews also survive.

She is preceded in death by her mother, and her two brothers Gregory Spanberger and Michael Shaw.

The Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home in Clintonville is assisting the family with arrangements. There is no service planned at this time.

Friends and family can leave condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.

