New Child Porn Charges Filed Against Area Man

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man awaiting sentencing on child pornography and unlawful contact with a minor is now facing new child pornography and related charges stemming from another incident with an underage girl.

Court documents indicate 28-year-old Marcus Nicholas Wylie, of Franklin, was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 30, on the following charges:

– Child Pornography, Felony 3 (seven counts)

– Disseminate Photo/Film of Child Sex Acts, Felony 3 (seven counts)



– Contact/Communicate With Minor-Sexual Abuse, Felony 3– Corruption of Minors, Misdemeanor 1

He was lodged in the Venango County Jail with bail denied due to already awaiting sentencing on similar charges, according to the court documents.

The charges stem from an investigation into a ChildLine report.

According to a criminal complaint, the case was initially reported to Franklin-based State Police on June 12 via a ChildLine report which indicated Marcus Wylie was involved in a relationship with a known juvenile female victim who was 14 years old at the time of the relationship.

The complaint notes that at the time of the report, police were already investigating another similar incident involving Wylie.

On June 25, police interviewed a known juvenile witness who reported seeing Wylie and the victim at the skating rink in Seneca “making out” and holding hands. The witness told police she had then discovered that Wylie was 28 while the victim was 14. The witness also reported she had been told that the victim and Wylie were having a sexual relationship.

Wylie was then arrested in relation to a previous case on July 14, and his cell phone and other personal belongings were seized. Police then sent preservation requests for Wylie and the victim’s Snapchat accounts and Facebook accounts, and requested and were granted search warrants for the accounts and for Wylie’s cell phone, all in reference to the previous case.

According to the complaint, a review of the resulting evidence found messages between Wylie to a contact labeled “BabyGirl” who sent Wylie an image of a message from the victim who was talking about Wylie being “a cheater” and planning to have sexual relations with one of her friends when he went to Sligo to swim.

The complaint indicates police also found messages between Wylie and the victim where the victim states she wants to “work their relationship out,” as well as later messages where the victim refers to them as “friends with benefits.” Further messages reportedly discussed not allowing anyone other than certain individuals to know they are “more than friends.”

Among the messages, police also found a message to Wylie from the victim’s mother telling Wylie she saw a hickey on the victim’s neck and was concerned about the victim spending time with him and what might be going on between them.

The complaint notes police also found multiple photos of the victim both clothed and topless, some of which he sent to other known individuals.

Police also interviewed the victim, who reportedly stated she met Wylie at the skating rink during the summer, and they then began dating approximately five weeks later.

According to the complaint, the victim told police she had sent Wylie at least ten photos. When asked if she knew about her nude photos being sent to anyone other than Wylie, the victim reportedly said she had been contacted by one of Wylie’s friends who told her Wylie had sent her photos to him. She told police she had been “upset” about the photos, but said she and Wylie had already “broken up” by then.

When asked about why they had “broken up,” the victim reportedly indicated it was “mainly the age gap.” Police also asked about the details of their relationship, and the victim reported they “usually hugged and held hands” and denied having a sexual relationship with Wylie beyond sending photos. She also told police Wylie had sent her nude photos of himself on Snapchat and/or Facebook.

Police then went through several of the photos they had discovered on Wylie’s phone, and the victim confirmed it was her and Wylie in several of the photos. She also identified herself in the nude photos.

The charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on September 29.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on October 6 in Venango County Central Court with Judge Lowrey presiding.

Wylie’s Criminal History

According to court documents, Wylie pleaded guilty on September 21 to one third-degree felony count of criminal solicitation of child pornography and one third-degree felony count of unlawful contact with a minor – sexual offenses in relation to incidents where he engaged in sexual activity with another underage girl.

A sentencing date for the case has not yet been scheduled.

Court documents indicate Wylie has a criminal history in Venango County dating back to 2015 with convictions ranging from assault and strangulation to terroristic threats and burglary. He also has summary charges of criminal trespass and harassment pending against him.

