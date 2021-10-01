SPONSORED: Clarion Federal Credit Union Board Approves Special Bonus Dividend

The Clarion Federal Credit Union is excited to announce the Board of Directors approved a Special Bonus Dividend in the amount of $350,000 to be paid out to members at the end of the year. The amount each member receives is based upon the relationship they had with the Credit Union throughout the 2021 year.

This year’s bonus marks the 6th year in a row the Credit Union has given back to their members bringing the grand total to $1.85 million dollars. The structure of the Special Bonus Dividend is based on the following relationships:

Active Debit Card

Active Direct Deposit

Multiple Account Relationship

Home Banking User

E-statement User

Bonus Dividend for Deposit Holders – % additional interest earned year-to-date

Bonus Dividend for Borrowers – % multiplied by the interest paid year-to-date (excluding credit cards)

The Clarion Federal Credit Union is the only local financial institution giving money back to their members. What does your financial institution do for you?

Clarion Federal Credit Union

Locations in Clarion, Brookville, Cranberry

www.clarionfcu.org

