SPONSORED: Swing into Fall at Wanango Country Club
Friday, October 1, 2021 @ 12:10 AM
RENO, Pa. (EYT) – Dine with Wanango this weekend and enjoy the beautiful views from the porch or dining room.
Reservations for dinner are always preferred, but not required.
To make a reservation, call 814-676-8133 – option #2.
Fall is here which means one thing at Wanango – FALL RATES!
Call the Pro Shop to book your tee time at 814-676-8133 – option #1.
Wanango Country Club is located at 314 Chestnut Street, Reno, Pa.
For more information, contact the country club at 814-676-8133 or [email protected]
