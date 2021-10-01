 

State Police Calls: DUI Arrest, Harassment Incident

Friday, October 1, 2021 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

5DMK1538-2 copyCLARION/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

DUI in New Bethlehem Borough

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police filed the following charges against 44-year-old Jessie Lee Yarger, of Kittanning, on September 28:

– DUI: General Impairment/Incapable of Driving Safely – 1st Offense, Misdemeanor
– DUI: Highest Rate of Alcohol (BAC .16+) 1st Offense, Misdemeanor 1
– BAC .02 or Higher – 3rd Offense, Misdemeanor 1

The charges stem from an incident in New Bethlehem Borough on June 2.

Yarger was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 2:45 p.m. on September 28.

Unable to post $5,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on October 5.

Harassment in Jenks Township

Around 12:44 p.m. on September 25, Marienville-based State Police responded to a report of a domestic incident at a location on Gilfoyle Road in Jenks Township, Forest County.

Police say the incident involved a 23-year-old male from Sewickley, Pa., and a 19-year-old woman from Marienville.

According to police, the two individuals were separated and both were cited with harassment.

The names of the individuals involved were not released.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

