State Police Calls: DUI Arrest, Harassment Incident

CLARION/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

DUI in New Bethlehem Borough

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police filed the following charges against 44-year-old Jessie Lee Yarger, of Kittanning, on September 28:

– DUI: General Impairment/Incapable of Driving Safely – 1st Offense, Misdemeanor

– DUI: Highest Rate of Alcohol (BAC .16+) 1st Offense, Misdemeanor 1

– BAC .02 or Higher – 3rd Offense, Misdemeanor 1

The charges stem from an incident in New Bethlehem Borough on June 2.

Yarger was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 2:45 p.m. on September 28.

Unable to post $5,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on October 5.

Harassment in Jenks Township

Around 12:44 p.m. on September 25, Marienville-based State Police responded to a report of a domestic incident at a location on Gilfoyle Road in Jenks Township, Forest County.

Police say the incident involved a 23-year-old male from Sewickley, Pa., and a 19-year-old woman from Marienville.

According to police, the two individuals were separated and both were cited with harassment.

The names of the individuals involved were not released.

