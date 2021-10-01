 

Three People Injured in Crash on Route 6

Friday, October 1, 2021 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

life-flightWETMORE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two local men were among the three people injured in a crash that occurred on State Route 6 on Monday evening.

Lewis Run-based State Police say the crash, which involved three vehicles, took place around 5:48 p.m. on Monday, September 27, at the intersection of State Route 6 and Greendale Road in Wetmore Township, McKean County.

According to police, an investigation determined that a 2013 Hyundai Tucson, operated by 18-year-old Joshua J. Greville, of Kane, was stopped on State Route 6 waiting to make a left turn onto Greendale Road when it was struck from behind by an unspecified vehicle operated by 53-year-old Timothy A. Peterson, of Wilcox.

The initial impact pushed Greville’s vehicle into the opposing lane of traffic, where it was struck by a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado, operated by 24-year-old Zackary W. Huet, of Shippenville, that was traveling westbound.

All three drivers and a passenger in Huet’s vehicle, identified as 46-year-old Michael E. Huet, of Shippenville, were using seat belts.

Greville suffered suspected serious injuries and was LifeFlighted from the scene to UPMC Hamot.

Zackary Huet and Michael Huet both suffered suspected minor injuries but were not transported.

Peterson was not injured.

All three vehicles sustained major damage.

D&T Towing, Donovan’s Towing, FSU, CARS, the McKean County DA’s Office, Kane Fire Department, Kane Borough Police, EmergyCare Ambulance, Mount Jewett Ambulance, and PennDOT also assisted at the scene.

Police say Peterson was cited for a traffic violation.


