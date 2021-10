Wolf Administration Provides Update on Strategy to Protect In-Person Instruction At Schools

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Continuing to prioritize in-person instruction for K-12 students in Pennsylvania, the departments of Education, Health and Transportation on Thursday discussed the state’s strategy to address a shortage of school bus drivers, and provided updates on the anticipated rollout of the vaccine for those age 5-11, and COVID testing in schools.

(Photo: Secretary of Education Dr. Noe Ortega)

“Across Pennsylvania, students are excited to be back in the classroom, learning, and growing and playing alongside their classmates,” said Education Secretary Dr. Noe Ortega.

“Our schools and students are resilient, and under the extraordinary circumstances created by the pandemic, this has been a good start to the school year. I thank the students, parents, and communities for working together and finding creative solutions so students can remain in the classroom, where it’s vital for them to be.”

Hiring more school bus drivers

The nationwide shortage of school bus drivers is affecting many school districts in Pennsylvania. To address the need, school districts can use federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds to reimburse parents or guardians to safely transport their students to and from in-person school.

PennDOT is reaching out to approximately 375,000 drivers with a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) in the state about the immediate need for drivers and how to get the correct endorsements for a school bus license.

PennDOT will also temporarily expand its days of operation to offer CDL skills testing at 23 locations throughout the state to include Mondays for four weeks beginning October 18. The additional day will make the process more convenient for potential drivers to complete the process faster. To schedule a CDL skills test, either visit the Driver and Vehicle Services website or call 717-412-5300. Additionally, certain third-party businesses are certified by PennDOT to administer the road test for a market-driven fee.

“PennDOT is committed to ensuring safe transportation for students,” Department of Transportation Deputy Secretary Kurt Myers said. “We urge CDL licensees who are seeking work or supplemental employment to obtain a school bus endorsement – taking advantage of the additional hours for CDL testing – to help transport students safely.”

For anyone wishing to become a bus driver, the first step is obtaining the initial issuance of a CDL. Anyone 18 years or older may obtain the School Bus and Passenger endorsements on a CDL to obtain a school bus license. For a list of steps and forms to obtain a CDL and the school bus endorsement, please visit the Driver and Vehicle Services website under School Bus Drivers.

Vaccine in children ages 5 to 11

Currently, students 12 and older are eligible and encouraged to get vaccinated against COVID-19. This week, Pfizer submitted its application to the federal government for approval to administer vaccines to children between 5 and 11 years old. While the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) review and approval process is anticipated to take several weeks, school districts are encouraged to contact local vaccine providers to schedule on-site vaccination clinics.

“It’s very encouraging that more than half-a-million school-aged kids are already vaccinated,” Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said. “We know that vaccinations are one of the best ways to prevent illness due to COVID-19 and help keep students learning in-person. That’s why we encourage everyone eligible to get vaccinated and we encourage schools to help make it as convenient as possible. It’s not too early to schedule a vaccine clinic in November in anticipation of federal approval for kids between 5 and 11.”

For eligible adolescents in Pennsylvania, 21.9 percent of children ages 12-14 are fully vaccinated and 42.6 percent of children ages 15-19 are fully vaccinated.

“The vaccination numbers continue to increase,” Beam said noting that vaccine providers must be connecting with schools as suggested last month. “In the past week, DOH has helped to connect a school in Erie and one in Pittsburgh to vaccine providers in the region.”

Last month, an order by the Acting Secretary of Health directed vaccine providers to coordinate vaccine clinics with schools for the employees, contractors, volunteers, students, or students’ families of the school. The clinics can be held at the school or a location agreed upon by the school and vaccine provider. If a provider is unable to coordinate a vaccination clinic with the school, the provider is responsible for directing the school to the Department of Health to be provided with contact information for other vaccine providers.

K-12 classroom testing program

There are 396 schools using the 100-percent federally-funded COVID-19 testing program the Wolf Administration launched for the start of this school year to provide safer in-person environments for students, teachers, and staff. The pooled testing program is part of a larger strategy that schools are using including vaccination, physical distancing, facilities improvements, masks/face coverings, and hand hygiene to reduce the spread of the virus and keep students learning in classrooms.

“In the past week, more than 800 tests have been conducted in schools across the state through this free initiative,” Beam said. “The combination of ongoing testing, masking and vaccinations will help keep students learning in the classroom.”

Schools can opt-in to participate in the free COVID-19 testing program at any time. The Department of Health is encouraging all schools to take advantage of this free testing program.

Early detection of COVID-19 cases in schools can help school officials take action that will help keep schools open and students in classrooms and participating in extracurricular activities. A key part of the testing program is the quick turnaround time for testing results, which is one to two days after testing. This allows schools to quickly identify if they have positive cases and to take action to prevent the spread of COVID-19 throughout the school and mitigate a possible school shutdown.

To support schools in the event a student tests positive for COVID-19, visit PDE’s website to access information on responding to COVID-19 cases in schools.

