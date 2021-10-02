 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Saturday, October 2, 2021 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – A slight chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday – Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 5pm. High near 71. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 60. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 72. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday Night – Showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then a slight chance of showers between 11pm and 2am. Patchy fog after 1am. Low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night -Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 60%.


