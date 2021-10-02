Big Second Half Lifts Union/A-C Valley to a 41-8 Win Over Port Allegany; Brookville Rolls Past Moniteau

RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Trailing for the first time since Week 1, the Union/A-C Valley football team needed a second-half spark.

The Falcon Knights got it from Dawson Camper.

The sophomore rushed for a bulk of his 225 yards in the second half and scored three touchdowns as Union/A-C Valley bounced back from an 8-6 halftime deficit for a 41-8 win over Port Allegany Friday night.

“Overall as a team, it was a strong second half for us,” said Union/A-C Valley coach Brad Dittman.

When asked if the second-half surge was due to adjustments or just better execution, Dittman replied, “Both.”

“Camper had a big night tonight,” Dittman said. “We were able to get him the ball more in the second half. Our offensive line really took control of the game in the second half. Camper was able to find those creases up front and broke some big runs that really took over the game for us.”

The defense, which entered the game with three consecutive shutouts, also came up big — especially in the second half.

Mikey Card had eight tackles and Landon Chalmers had six tackles and two sacks as Union/A-C Valley contained Port Allegany’s top two weapons, quarterback Drew Evens and running back Blaine Moses.

Moses was held in check with just 70 yards on 20 carries. Evans threw for 115 yards.

Quarterback Bailey Crissman also scored two rushing touchdowns for the Falcon Knights.

Caden Rainey, who entered the game among the top punt returners in the country with an average for 36 yards per punt return, didn’t have much of a chance to showcase that part of his game. He did have a 31-yard punt return to set up a score. He also had 30 yards rushing and 26 yards receiving and added six tackles on defense.

Union/A-C Valley (4-1) will have a short week as they will travel to Keystone to play the Panthers Thursday night.

Brookville 39, Moniteau 6 — Charlie Krug tossed four touchdown passes — two to Brayden Kunselman, as the Raiders rolled.

David Dessicino rushed for 95 yards and Matt Martino added 34 yards and a touchdown for the Warriors in this loss.

A week after rushing for 572 yards, Moniteau (1-4) didn’t have the same kind of success on the ground this week against Brookville (5-1), which was coming off a lopsided defeat at home against Karns City.

Dessicino was also 12 of 24 for 118 yards through the air. Cooper Boozel had 57 yards on four receptions.

Dessicino also had a strong game on defense with nine tackles and Martino had a sack for the Warriors.

