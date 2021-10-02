Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Bea Lauffer’s French Onion Soup

You won’t want to miss out on Bea’s savory soup!

Ingredients

2 lb. onions, peeled, sliced fine

4 oz. butter



1/2 gal. beef stock (4 bouillon cubes)1/2 gal. chicken stock (4 bouillon cubes)salt and pepper to taste

Directions

-Sauté onions in butter in an uncovered pot until onions begin to brown. Add strained clear stock and mix, bring to boil, and reduce heat. Simmer for about 25 minutes or until the onion flavor is well developed.

-Remove scum periodically. Season to taste. Add croutons to soup in individual serving dishes/mugs and cover with a slice of provolone cheese. Place soup mug under the broiler until cheese is lightly toasted. Enjoy!

