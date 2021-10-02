 

Clarion University Heritage Week Begins Monday

Saturday, October 2, 2021 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Clarion-University-Campus-BelltowerCLARION, Pa. – Clarion University will celebrate Heritage Week from Monday, October 4, to Thursday, October 7, which will coincide with the university’s Cultural Nights during the 68th annual Autumn Leaf Festival.

Heritage Week will feature musical acts and celebrations on campus throughout the week. Flags from other countries also will be on display on campus.

The opportunity to host Heritage Week is thanks to a $5,000.00 grant from FirstEnergy awarded in 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic delayed Heritage Week to this year.

The community is invited to attend the Cultural Nights’ musical acts at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, October 4, through Thursday, October 7, in front of the Courthouse.


