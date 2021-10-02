Eugene “Gene” Schruers, age 56, of Knox, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Thursday evening, September 30, 2021, following a sudden illness.

Born May 18, 1965, in Emlenton, he was a son of the late Richard and Dorothy Best Schruers and was a graduate of A-C Valley High School.

Gene continued his education at Clarion University of Pennsylvania where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in business.

He was a manager at Comet Food Warehouse for 30 years until it’s closing in 2019.

He then went to work for Swartfager Welding, Inc, and most recently, worked part-time at Tom’s Riverside in Knox.

Gene was a wonderful father and cherished his boys.

He was happiest when spending time with his boys, golfing, playing catch, shooting hoops and cooking for them, mainly his corn chowder.

He also liked to golf any chance he got, especially with his golfing partner and dear friend, Steve Bair.

He was an avid Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers fan, and occasionally attended Pirates games.

Gene enjoyed watching Classic Westerns and was a huge fan of John Wayne and was also an avid reader.

He enjoyed classic rock music, particularly Eric Clapton, and going to concerts.

Gene was a quiet, reserved man except when around his family and friends.

He had a sarcastic sense of humor and enjoyed joking and picking on others. His laugh would brighten any room.

Survivors include his two sons, who he was so very proud of and were the joy of his life, Garret R.T. Schruers and Jerod E. Schruers, both of Cranberry; Three older brothers: Richard Schruers of Franklin, David & Andrea Schruers and their son Kent, of Georgia, and Steven and Matt Schruers of Ohio.

He is also survived by the mother of his sons, Joanne, with whom he shared a special relationship, and is survived by his beloved cat, Nala.

In addition to his parents, Gene was preceded in death by an unborn child; his stepmom, Patricia Schruers and his aunt, Sarah “Aunt Sally” Best.

Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, October 4, 2021, at the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc., 430 Mendenhall Avenue, Knox.

Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home with Revered Chris Lewis officiating.

Interment will take place in the St. Mark’s Cemetery at Kossuth.

Online condolences may be sent to Gene’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.