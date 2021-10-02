Frances Kay Williams, age 78, of Summerville, passed away peacefully on September 30, 2021 at McKinley Health Center in Brookville.

She was born in New Eagle, Pa on September 5, 1943 to the late Milan and Emelia (Yerga) Bezuska.

Frances graduated from Clarion University with a Bachelor of Science degree in biology.

She worked at Corning Glass Works and was a substitute professor at Clarion University.

She was a member of the League of Women Voters and Seneca Rocks.

Frances loved animals and was an avid artist and photographer.

Frances was very involved with community service and environmental issues.

She was active in PEACE and served as president of SRAS and Western PA vice-president of the National Audubon Society.

She participated in the Partners in Flight as a PA delegate (International migratory bird conservation program).

Frances is survived by her husband, John E. (Jack) Williams of Summerville; daughter, Michelle (Ron Kirkpatrick) Vensel of Mars; step-sons, Douglas (Mary) Williams of Clancy, MT., Matthew (Clare) Williams of York and niece, Kirsten (Mike) Thayer of CA. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Charlie Williams, Grace Williams, Sarah (Marc) Rubino and Connor MacDonald and great-nephews, Jackson and Patrick Thayer. In addition, one great-grandson, Calvin Rubino.

Frances was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Judy.

As per family wishes there will be no visitation and services will be private.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory in Clarion.

Memorial donations may be made to SRAS, WRC or a charity of one’s choice.

Friends and family may send online condolences, memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

