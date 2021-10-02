Man Busted Selling Meth in New Bethlehem Held for Court

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – An area man who was busted selling methamphetamine in New Bethlehem was held for court on Tuesday.

Court documents indicate 44-year-old Jessi Lee Yarger, of Kittanning, was held for court on Tuesday, September 28, on the following charges:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony (seven counts)

– Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3



– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor (seven counts)– Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

The charges have been transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

Yarger remains lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $200,000.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in New Bethlehem Borough, Clarion County, in April.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, on April 16, a confidential informant (C.I.) working with investigators for the Office of Attorney General Bureau of Narcotics Investigations and Drug Control (BNIDC) and the Clarion Narcotics Enforcement Team (CNET) was in contact with Jessi Yarger. The C.I. set up a transaction with Yarger and an undercover task force officer (U.C.) for the controlled purchase of one ounce of crystal methamphetamine for $1,000.00.

The complaint states the U.C. met with Yarger at a location in New Bethlehem and made the exchange of $1,000.00 in official funds for the methamphetamine. The U.C. later turned over the methamphetamine to a member of CNET as evidence.

According to the complaint, the substance provided was later tested positive for methamphetamine.

A second controlled purchase was then facilitated on April 21. Yarger met with a U.C. and exchanged an additional ounce of crystal methamphetamine for $1,000.00 in official funds, according to the complaint.

The complaint notes the substance provided again tested positive for methamphetamine.

According to the complaint, additional controlled purchases of methamphetamine from Yarger were then set up and executed on April 27 and June 2.

Following the final controlled purchase, Yarger reportedly entered a known bar in New Bethlehem and was then observed exiting the bar and meeting with three white males to conduct an exchange which police believe was also consistent with drug-related activity.

Police then followed Yarger and conducted a traffic stop, at which time, Yarger was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence.

During the traffic stop, police observed a ceramic smoking pipe in plain view on the front driver’s seat. The vehicle was subsequently seized and towed to the Clarion Borough Police Department and a search warrant was applied for, the complaint states.

A later search of the vehicle led to the seizure of approximately 1.2 ounces of methamphetamine, two additional baggies of methamphetamine, a digital scale, vape pens, and a multi-colored ceramic pipe with residue, the complaint indicates.

The complaint notes that transactions between the U.C. and Yarger occurred on April 16, April 21, April 27, and June 2.

According to a second complaint, during a controlled purchase on April 21, Yarger was observed exiting the rear of the same known bar in New Bethlehem and getting into a vehicle belonging to Melissa Yearick. The exchange between an undercover officer (U.C.) and Yarger then took place in Yearick’s vehicle. The methamphetamine was then turned over to a BNIDC agent.

An additional transaction occurred on April 27 involving Yarger, Yearick, and a U.C.

Yarger was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 7:45 a.m. on August 19.

Court documents indicate 45-year-old Melissa Charlene Yearick, of Kittanning, was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 3:10 p.m. on August 19, on the following charges:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony (four counts)

– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor (four counts)

A preliminary hearing for Yearick was continued on Tuesday, September 27, and is scheduled to resume at 1:30 p.m. on October 12.

She remains free on $25,000.00 unsecured bail.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.