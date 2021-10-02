Mr. Bookman Opens Up First Week-Long Sale in Clarion

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – The first Mr. Bookman-Clarion sale opened at the old CVS location on Main Street on Friday, October 1.

The sale by the Franklin-based used bookstore opens up at 10:00 a.m. and will be held every day until Monday, October 11.

“Any time we go into a county, we try to benefit that county’s library,” Ben Wilkinson, owner of Mr. Bookman, told exploreClarion.com. “When the sale is done and dusted, what we do is donate a portion of the sale to the county’s library.”

Wilkinson mentioned they worked previously with libraries in nearby counties like Venango and Butler to help them set up their book sales.

A portion of the sales from the Franklin store, located along Allegheny Boulevard, are donated to Venango County libraries.

“A lot of libraries had problems like they didn’t have space to store the donations or the didn’t have enough staff or volunteers to sort or organize, they didn’t have a space to hold a big sale, they didn’t know how to get rid of the books left over,” Wilkinson said. “So, I basically built my business around solving those problems.”

Although the Clarion Free Library is not involved with the sale, Wilkison said they will still receive a portion of the proceeds from the sale.

“They’ll benefit something from it, even though they aren’t really a part of it,” he stated.

For the Clarion sale, Wilkinson said they brought in more than 150,000 books, as well as countless CDs, DVDs, audio books, cassettes and vinyl records.

“I got more in the back and another semi ready,” he said. “If it gets crazy, we’re ready.”

However, he is sure most, if not all, books will be sold by the next Monday.

“I think you’ll be shocked when you come back on the last day,” Wilkison said. “Once you get to half-off, then you get to dollar, then 50 cents, stuff clears out fast.”

Prices will go down throughout the week. From opening until Sunday, October 3, no book will cost more than $5.00.

From Monday, October 4, to Tuesday, October 5, books will be 25 percent off; from Wednesday, October 6, to Thursday, October 7, 50 percent off; from Friday, October 8, to Saturday, October 9, $1.00 or less; on Sunday, October 10, 50 cents or less; and finally, on Monday, October 11, a bag sale with what is left in stock.

“If we’ve only got one copy, and you want it. If you want to run the risk of coming back, it’s up to you,” he added.

For the non-readers, Wilkison encouraged them to come to the sale and try out reading, which he said has helped him become a lifelong learner and dedicate himself to his goals.

“I’ve learned so much from reading Napoleon Hill, Spencer Johnson, Maxwell – you just learn. If you can develop a love for not necessarily reading, but just learning and having an interest in something. I started with 15 books on a pool table and turned it into this. It was only because I never quit, and there were so many times I wanted to give up,” he said.

Wilkinson explained he has sold books for 12 years; his first transaction occurring online the day of his daughter’s birthday.

“It is what it is, and it’s growing,” he said. “Libraries are benefitting, people like it, they like the organization.”

After Clarion, the next Mr. Bookman sale will be held at the Franklin store from November 5 through November 7.

For more information on Mr. Bookman, visit their website or their Facebook page.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.