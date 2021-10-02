Russell Thomas (Tom) Bell, 79, passed Friday, October 1, 2021. He was the son of Russell and Etheleen Bell.

He grew up in Fertigs and graduated from Cranberry High School with the class of 1960.

He served in the US Army in 1963.

Tom played baseball in his youth and went on to be a well-known softball pitcher in the Franklin League.

He was a dedicated PIAA umpire for high school baseball and softball for 26 years.

Tom loved the outdoors and traveled to Idaho and Colorado for hunting trips as well as the local area.

He was an avid fisherman, but he was especially proud of his wild turkey success stories.

Tom worked at CPT for 17 years.

He then worked for several local employers including Shingledecker Welding.

He retired from UPMC Sugar Creek Station, where he worked in maintenance.

He was a volunteer caretaker for the Robert McMurdy Farm for several years and loved the time he spent there.

Tom was an avid golfer and most recently played with the Elder Statesman’s League and Lucky Hills.

Tom married the former Linda Wilt on June 11, 1965. She and their son, Steve Bell of Franklin, survive him.

Also sharing in their loss is Steve’s former wife, Kristie, of Yuba City, CA.

Tom was blessed to have two grandchildren, Riley Kason Bell, who is attending Sacramento State, and Anna Kaye Bell, who has shared time in Yuba City and Franklin.

Tom was a social member of the Franklin Eagles Club and a Life Member of the North American Hunting Club.

He faithfully attended Sugarcreek United Methodist Church.

Tom came from a large family and is survived by brothers, George Bell and his wife, Jane, Robert Bell, Carl (Butch) Bell and his wife, Linda, Bill Bell and his wife, Penny, and Clarence Bell. Surviving sisters are Gertrude Adelsperger, Rose Rhoades, and Leona Culp.

Preceding him are his parents; his brother, Charles Bell and his wife, Maria; his sister, Agnes Larson and her husband, Harry; his brothers-in-law, Harold Culp and his daughter, Denise, Charles Rhoades, and Frank Adelsperger; and his sisters-in-law, Donna L. Bell, and Suelyn Bell.

Tom was blessed to know the Lord and to have supportive family and friends.

Family and friends will be received at the Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323, on Monday, October 4, 2021, from 3 pm to 7 pm.

Funeral services for Tom will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 beginning at 11 am, with retired Pastor Cindy Weber officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Tom’s honor to the Sugarcreek United Methodist Church, Mission Fund, Attn: Sarah Schwegler, 621 Buttermilk Hill Road, Franklin, PA 16323.

Tom’s family would to thank and make known they will be forever grateful for the wonderful care and love provided by the Venango Visiting Nurses Association (VNA) Hospice Team during his time of need.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information family and friends are invited to visitwww.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

