A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between noon and 4pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Cloudy, with a high near 71. Southwest wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 9pm and 3am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3am. Cloudy, with a low around 60. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. South wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night – Showers and thunderstorms likely before 11pm, then a slight chance of showers between 11pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers before 8pm, then a chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

