‘A Bloody Deed’: The Story of Clarion County’s Only Execution – Part Two

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – On October 18, 1909, Andrew Stupka fell to the ground, dead, after being stabbed nine times outside of his home in Rimersburg. Vincent Voychek was arrested and brought to the Rimersburg Jail. With the fear that Voychek might be lynched, he was moved to the Clarion County Jail.

Much like his victim, Vincent Voychek was not native to the United States.

Research by exploreClarion.com found Voychek was born on April 5, 1877, making him 32 at the time of Stupka’s murder.

An Eastern European, he was born, according to The Clarion Dermocrat, “in that part of Austria that was formerly part of Poland,” and had come to America in 1904.

He had no family in America, with his three brothers, three sisters, and mother still living in the old country.

During Voychek’s trial, Mrs. Teresa Kosko, of Brockwayville (now Brockway), served as his interpreter since his knowledge of the English language was limited to “perhaps one word in ten.”

The Trial

After he was arrested in October of 1909, it took until March 1910 to bring Voychek to trial, certainly an agonizingly long time for someone accused of murder.

Voychek was appointed two lawyers, John S. Shirley and John T. Reinsel, but apart from that, his case remained static for the remainder of 1909.

It was not until Tuesday, March 1, 1910, that Voychek’s trial began.

After being indicted by a grand jury on the charge of murder, Voychek’s trial opened at 2:15 p.m. on March 1. Seated next to his interpreter, Voychek was arraigned by the Prothonotary, Henry M. Hufnagel.

Being informed of the charge, Voychek pleaded not guilty, “and declared his readiness to be tried by God and his country,” reported The Clarion Democrat.

The next two and a half hours were spent empaneling a jury, with District Attorney W. J. Geary arguing back and forth with defense counsel on who to include.

At the end, the following 12 jurors were selected:

A. L. Wiser, carpenter, Sligo

C. H. Fye, farmer, Ashland

Fred Metz, farmer, Richland

Arthur Latshaw, farmer, Perry

J. P. Gilmore, farmer, Highland

Jas E. Hefren, landlord, Farmington

Peter Peters, farmer, Perry

J. W. Polliard, farmer, Toby

D. P. McKinley, farmer, Limestone

C. V. Curll, farmer, Curllsville

E. L. Over, farmer, Monroe

L. L. Jordan, farmer, Perry

The following day, court reconvened at 9:00 a.m., and the trial opened in earnest.

District Attorney Geary went first, giving a short, 15-minute opening statement outlining the evidence in the case. He pointed to the blood on Voychek’s face and clothes when he was found, and the nine stab wounds on Stupka’s body.

Dr. J. T. Rimer, who conducted a post mortem on Stupka after his death, testified for the prosecution.

On Stupka, he found four stab wounds to the face, one in the chest, and four in the abdomen, and explained the chest wound caused instantaneous death. Three of the abdomen wounds would have also proven fatal.

Other witnesses for the prosecution corroborated earlier accounts of October 18, 1909, the day of the murder:

Voychek had been at the same bars that Stupka was at throughout the day; Voychek visited Stupka for dinner and got into an altercation with him after he would not drink with Voychek; and after Voycheck was thrown out of the house, Stupka and Mike Sidor, one of Stupka’s boarders, went outside to search for Voychek, when Stupka was stabbed.

Some witnesses for the prosecution testified to Voychek declaring he had killed Stupka, with one witness, in particular, saying Voychek exclaimed: “Me kill him deader than hell.”

After the prosecution rested around 4:40 p.m. on Wednesday, March 2, the defense gave their opening statement, similarly sized to that of the prosecution’s.

They continued the next day, on Thursday, March 3, for two and half hours, and the defense called the ex-sheriff, S. W. Best, and two prisoners who had been in county jail when Voychek was first taken there.

These witnesses testified to Voychek having wounds on his head and blood on his face and shoulders.

Voychek himself testified at his own defense, swearing he went to Stupka’s house the night of October 18 by his invitation, and that it was the first time he was ever there.

After eating supper with Stupka, Voychek said he (Stupka) became violent, striking him with a bottle and a poker iron.

According to Voychek’s testimony, Mrs. Stupka took the poker away from her husband and opened the door for him to flee.

Voychek also testified that Mr. Stupka said: “Where’s the gun till I kill the son of a b%&@h.”

Leaving the house, Voychek said he had no knife on him and that he did not see Stupka after he left the house.

Finally, jury deliberation came. After both sides presented closing arguments, Judge Harry R. Wilson charged the jury on Friday, March 4, for 55 minutes.

Deliberation lasted four hours, and at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, March 4, the jury in Voychek’s case came to a verdict.

“When the jurors came into the courtroom,” The Clarion Democrat said, “some spectators opinioned from the serious looks on the faces of most of the jurors what their verdict soon proved to be.”

The foreman of the jury, A. L. Wiser, answered the Prothonotary’s questions. “Guilty” he responded when asked for the verdict, “in the first degree.”

The defense lawyers asked for the jury to be polled, and each juror individually affirmed the verdict.

Before the verdict was read, Voychek sat in distress, with his head bowed. Being informed of the jury’s decision, his demeanor did not change much.

He was remanded to the county jail to pass the weekend before his next court session, on Monday, March 7, to be sentenced.

