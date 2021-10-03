All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Dennis Hannold
Dennis Hannold served our country in the United States Army.
Name: Dennis Lee Hannold
Born: July 10, 1959
Died: September 4, 2021
Hometown: Summerville, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Army
Dennis proudly served his country in the U.S. Army.
He also served the community through his memberships with the following organizations: the Brookville Fireman’s Club, the Warsaw Sportsman’s Club, and the Brookville Eagles.
Click here to view a full obituary.
