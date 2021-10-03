Clarion County Recipe of the Day: No-Bake Oreo Cheesecake

Oreo cookies and cheesecake — how can you go wrong?!

Ingredients

24 Oreo cookies, crushed

6 tablespoons butter, melted

Filling:

1 envelope unflavored gelatin

1/4 cup cold water

1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup sugar

3/4 cup 2% milk

1 cup whipped topping

10 Oreo cookies, coarsely chopped

Directions

-In a small bowl, mix crushed cookies and butter. Press onto the bottom of a greased 9-in. springform pan. Refrigerate until ready to use.

-In a small saucepan, sprinkle gelatin over cold water; let stand 1 minute. Heat and stir over low heat until gelatin is completely dissolved. Let stand 5 minutes.

-In a large bowl, beat cream cheese and sugar until smooth; gradually add milk. Beat in gelatin mixture. Fold in whipped topping and chopped cookies. Spoon over crust.

-Refrigerate, covered, overnight. Loosen sides of cheesecake with a knife; remove rim from pan. If desired, garnish with additional chopped cookies.

