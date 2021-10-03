Clarion Residents Charged After Young Child Found Wandering Half-Naked on 5th Avenue Due in Court Tuesday

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Two Clarion residents are due in court on Tuesday on child endangerment charges stemming from a young child who was walking in the street, naked from the waist down, on South 5th Avenue.

According to court documents, preliminary hearings for Antonio Dylan Guerriero and 30-year-old Tunnell Pauline Hinderliter are scheduled for 10:45 a.m. in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn on the following charge:

– Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, Felony 3

Both defendants remain free on $10,000.00 each unsecured bail.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 4:00 p.m. on September 4, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to a residence on South 5th Avenue for a welfare check on a small child walking in the street on South 5th Avenue.

The complaint indicates the child was reported to be walking on the street naked from the waist down, but when police arrived, they were advised the child had been picked up by a white male in all black clothing who took the child toward a nearby trailer park.

Police then began to canvass the trailer park when they were advised by a woman walking in the area that a child fitting the description from the report lived at a particular trailer.

Police then went to the trailer in question where they made contact with Antonio Dylan Guerriero and Tunnell Pauline Hinderliter.

Guerriero told police that he had been working on his truck in his front yard and had not seen his child getting out of the house. He reported the child had been inside with his girlfriend who was watching the child, according to the complaint.

The complaint notes that Guerriero told police the child had “done this before” and said they “do not know what to do with him.”

When Guerriero showed police the child in question, the child was still naked, and police then asked Guerriero to dress the child, the complaint indicates.

Police also spoke with Tunnell Pauline Hinderliter at the residence.

According to the complaint, Hinderliter told police the family was all inside sleeping when the child left the residence.

She also reportedly stated the child can unlock all three locks that they have installed on the doors of the residence, and they “don’t know what to do with him.” She told police this was the second time the child had done this and noted that Children and Youth Services (CYS) had just closed an investigation into the same kind of incident, according to the complaint.

Police then spoke to a witness in the area.

The witness reported the child had been in the street and multiple vehicles had to stop for the child. The witness indicated she had been three or four vehicles back but could see the child in the road, naked from the waist down. The witness told police the child had been running on the hillside before making his way into the street and indicated the child did not appear to have a parent or anyone around, the complaint states.

Guerriero and Hinderliter were arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 9:45 a.m. on Monday, September 20.

