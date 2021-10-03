Clarion University Football Falls at Slippery Rock

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. – The Golden Eagle football team took on one of the top teams in the nation on Saturday afternoon, falling to seventh-ranked Slippery Rock 75-0 at Mihalik-Thompson Stadium.

Clarion (0-5, 0-2 PSAC West) struggled against a team that ranked among the nation’s best, falling to The Rock on the road.

Clarion struggled against the Rock, who came into the game ranked seventh nationally according to the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA). As such, the Golden Eagles had trouble moving the ball on Slippery Rock, while the latter finished with 588 yards of total offense.

Khyree Marshall finished as Clarion’s leading rusher, compiling 35 yards on 12 carries. Ty Corbin caught a team-high three passes while Terrell Ford led the team in receiving yards.

Kareem Hamdan led Clarion with 12 total tackles, as well as 1.5 tackles for loss. Drew Blon and Amari Johnson also added tackles for loss. Blon also recorded a forced fumble that Slippery Rock recovered. Johnson factored into one of those tackles for losses, bringing down Rock running back Tim Smith for a loss near the goal line.

