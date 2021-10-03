Clarion University Tennis: Golden Eagles Finish Weekend at PSAC Championships

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. – The Golden Eagle tennis team competed at the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Individual Championships on Saturday, with Clarion completing their stay in Bloomsburg after the morning’s action.

In singles action, Alexis Strouse fell to Bloomsburg’s Lexi Quackenbush in straight sets. Strouse rebounded well from a 6-0 first set loss but fell in the second by a 6-4 score to drop out of the singles bracket. Likewise, Kali Aughenbaugh fell in the singles bracket to Shepherd’s Isabella Mascari, dropping a 6-0, 6-1 decision.

In doubles action, Strouse and Aughenbaugh also dropped their match, this time to a pair from Millersville. They were defeated by an 8-0 score.

