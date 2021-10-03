 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Clarion University Tennis: Golden Eagles Finish Weekend at PSAC Championships

Sunday, October 3, 2021 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

_aughenbaugh01 (1)BLOOMSBURG, Pa. – The Golden Eagle tennis team competed at the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Individual Championships on Saturday, with Clarion completing their stay in Bloomsburg after the morning’s action.

In singles action, Alexis Strouse fell to Bloomsburg’s Lexi Quackenbush in straight sets. Strouse rebounded well from a 6-0 first set loss but fell in the second by a 6-4 score to drop out of the singles bracket. Likewise, Kali Aughenbaugh fell in the singles bracket to Shepherd’s Isabella Mascari, dropping a 6-0, 6-1 decision.

In doubles action, Strouse and Aughenbaugh also dropped their match, this time to a pair from Millersville. They were defeated by an 8-0 score.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.