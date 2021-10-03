Frances Kelley, age 94, of Clarion, passed away peacefully on October 2, 2021 at McKinley Health Center in Brookville.

She was born in Kane, Pa on September 8, 1927 to the late Angelo and Nicolina (Seri) Funari.

Frances was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church in Clarion.

She was also a member of the Ladies Guild and Birthday club.

She enjoyed social events with family and friends.

She loved crocheting and made afghans for all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was a fantastic Italian cook.

Frances had a beautiful smile and a laugh to go along with it. She will be sorely missed by her family and friends.

Frances is survived by her children: James W. (Patti) Kelley of Pittsburgh, William F. (Shelby) Kelley of Clarion, Jane E. McClure of Pittsburgh and Marie F.(John) DeSantis of Springdale, Pa. One sister-in-law, Linnea Funari of Kane, Pa. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Caitlyn (Steve) Motycka, Charles (Ashley) McClure, Nicolena (Aldo) Hueramo, John DeSantis, Kyle McClure, Billy Kelley, Megan Kelley and Kelley DeSantis. Four great-grandchildren, Rowan Motycka, Finnegan Motycka, Liliana McClure and Luna Hueramo. In addition numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, William F. Kelley.

Friends and family will be received on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 from 2pm to 4pm & 6pm to 8pm at the Goble Funeral Home and Crematory, 330 Wood Street Clarion, Pa 16214.

A Christian wake service will be held at 7:30pm.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at the Immaculate Conception Parish in Clarion with Rev. Monty Sayers presiding.

Interment will follow at St. Callistus Cemetery in Kane Pa.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

