Keystone Starts Fast, Cruises to 58-14 Win Over Sheffield on Saturday Afternoon

SHEFFIELD, Pa. (EYT/D9) – Bret Wingard threw three touchdown passes and also ran for a score and Keystone jumped out to a 28-0 lead after the first quarter on the way to a 58-14 victory at Sheffield on Saturday afternoon.

Wingard had a big day passing and running for the Panthers, who remained undefeated.

(Photo by Shelly Atzeni)

The senior quarterback completed 11 of 15 for 168 yards and also rushed for 74 yards on just three carries in the win.

After Kyle Nellis scored on an 8-yard run midway through the first quarter, Wingard hit Tyler Albright for a 22-yard touchdown pass to give Keystone a 14-0 lead.



Wingard then scored on a 20-yard run and found Albright again for a 43-yard TD with two seconds left in the first.

Albright caught seven passes for 109 yards in the win.

Wingard tossed his third scoring pass early in the second quarter, a 23-yard strike to Aiden Sell to make it 35-6.

Rayce Weaver closed the first-half scoring with a 1-yard run for the Panthers (5-0), who entered the half up 42-6.

Sheffield (0-6) scored on a big play in the first half when Colby Barr found Lucas McNeal for a 68-yard touchdown pass just 14 seconds into the second quarter for the Wolverines.

Spencer Heeter scored on a 4-yard run and Weaver hit Tyler Pheiff for a 32-yard touchdown pass to extend Keystone’s lead to 55-6 at the end of the third quarter.

Nick Cosper booted a 28-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to cap the scoring for Keystone.

Barr raced 50 yards for Sheffield’s final score.

Heeter led Keystone with 88 yards on 16 carries. Nellis added 84 yards on nine rushes for the Panthers, who rolled up 389 total yards of offense in the game.

Keystone will host Union/A-C Valley on Thursday night.



