Worker Accused of Punching ‘Resident’ in Restraints

LIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a staff member from an unnamed organization is facing charges for allegedly punching a resident at a location on Route 66.

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 55-year-old John Edward Pinson, of Shippenville.

According to a criminal complaint, around 1:09 p.m. on September 20, a known individual contacted Clarion-based State Police to report that a staff member at his workplace on State Route 66 in Limestone Township, Clarion County, had punched a resident.

The staff member was identified as John Pinson.

Police then interviewed the victim at his residence. The complaint states that the victim is nonverbal, but was able to relay to police, by acting out the alleged incident, that he was punched in the eye. The resident reportedly indicated he was punched three times, but he was unable to relate anything else about the incident.

The victim suffered a black right eye, the complaint notes.

Police also interviewed a known witness who was working with Pinson at the time of the alleged incident.

The witness reported that the incident occurred while he and Pinson were working together on September 16. The witness said the victim had been placed into a restraint for attempting to fight the staff members. The victim was initially in an upper torso restraint, which led to a seated kneeling upper torso restraint, and finally a supine restraint (with his back on the floor), the complaint indicates.

The witness said that he was lying across the victim’s legs with the victim’s right arm pinned to the ground, and Pinson was struggling with the victim’s left arm when the victim punched Pinson two or three times. The victim reportedly stated he “understood why” Pinson punched the victim back, because “it’s just a reaction sometimes.” However, he also indicated Pinson should not have punched the victim, according to the complaint.

Pinson was then interviewed about the incident and reportedly denied punching the victim, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, Pinson stated that he did place the victim in a restraint and said the victim was struggling during the restraint. He indicated the victim was choking him and said he “slapped his (the victim’s) arm away from his (Pinson’s) throat,” but never punched the victim.

Pinson reportedly stated he “would never hit one of the residents.” When asked why his coworker would say that he did, Pinson told police he had no idea, the complaint continues.

When asked how the victim got a black eye, Pinson said he “must have gotten it while in the restraint,” the complaint notes.

The following charges were filed against Pinson through Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office on Thursday, September 30:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

A preliminary arraignment is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on October 18 with Judge Miller presiding.

Editor’s note: Police did not release the name of the organization that employs Pinson.

