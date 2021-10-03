 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Worker Accused of Punching ‘Resident’ in Restraints

Sunday, October 3, 2021 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Police,Car,Lights,At,Night,City,Street.,Red,And,BlueLIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a staff member from an unnamed organization is facing charges for allegedly punching a resident at a location on Route 66.

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 55-year-old John Edward Pinson, of Shippenville.

According to a criminal complaint, around 1:09 p.m. on September 20, a known individual contacted Clarion-based State Police to report that a staff member at his workplace on State Route 66 in Limestone Township, Clarion County, had punched a resident.

The staff member was identified as John Pinson.

Police then interviewed the victim at his residence. The complaint states that the victim is nonverbal, but was able to relay to police, by acting out the alleged incident, that he was punched in the eye. The resident reportedly indicated he was punched three times, but he was unable to relate anything else about the incident.

The victim suffered a black right eye, the complaint notes.

Police also interviewed a known witness who was working with Pinson at the time of the alleged incident.

The witness reported that the incident occurred while he and Pinson were working together on September 16. The witness said the victim had been placed into a restraint for attempting to fight the staff members. The victim was initially in an upper torso restraint, which led to a seated kneeling upper torso restraint, and finally a supine restraint (with his back on the floor), the complaint indicates.

The witness said that he was lying across the victim’s legs with the victim’s right arm pinned to the ground, and Pinson was struggling with the victim’s left arm when the victim punched Pinson two or three times. The victim reportedly stated he “understood why” Pinson punched the victim back, because “it’s just a reaction sometimes.” However, he also indicated Pinson should not have punched the victim, according to the complaint.

Pinson was then interviewed about the incident and reportedly denied punching the victim, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, Pinson stated that he did place the victim in a restraint and said the victim was struggling during the restraint. He indicated the victim was choking him and said he “slapped his (the victim’s) arm away from his (Pinson’s) throat,” but never punched the victim.

Pinson reportedly stated he “would never hit one of the residents.” When asked why his coworker would say that he did, Pinson told police he had no idea, the complaint continues.

When asked how the victim got a black eye, Pinson said he “must have gotten it while in the restraint,” the complaint notes.

The following charges were filed against Pinson through Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office on Thursday, September 30:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2
– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

A preliminary arraignment is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on October 18 with Judge Miller presiding.

Editor’s note: Police did not release the name of the organization that employs Pinson.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.