A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 2pm and 4pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Cloudy, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Calm wind.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Light east wind.

Wednesday – A slight chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night – A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 72.

