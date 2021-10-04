Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Remmy
Monday, October 4, 2021 @ 12:10 AM
This week’s Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week sponsored by the Clarion Federal Credit Union: Remmy.
Remmy is a young male Boxer and Lakeland Terrier mix.
He is house-trained, neutered, and vaccinations are up-to-date.
According to Tri-County Animal Rescue Center, Remmy is friendly, affectionate, and playful.
Because he came to the rescue center as a stray, it is uncertain whether he would be good with other dogs or cats.
For more information on Remmy, visit Tri-County Animal Rescue Center website here, call 814-918-2032, or email [email protected]
Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week is sponsored by Clarion Federal Credit Union. Visit Clarion Federal Credit Union at www.clarionfcu.org for more information.
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.