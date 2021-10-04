 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Sue Sproul’s Taco Soup

Monday, October 4, 2021 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Here’s a lovely fall recipe to start your October!

Directions

#1 Combine in a crockpot:

15 oz. can black beans

15 oz. can pinto beans
15 oz. can corn or 4-5 ears corn, cut off the cob
1 1/4 cups water
1 quart diced tomatoes
1 pint salsa
1 pkg. dry taco seasoning
1 pkg. dry Hidden Valley Ranch dressing

#2 Brown and add 1 – 1 ½ # ground beef or venison. Cook on low all day.

#3 Top with a dollop of sour cream and/or grated cheddar cheese. Enjoy!

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


