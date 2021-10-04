Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Sue Sproul’s Taco Soup

Here’s a lovely fall recipe to start your October!

Directions

#1 Combine in a crockpot:

15 oz. can black beans



15 oz. can pinto beans15 oz. can corn or 4-5 ears corn, cut off the cob1 1/4 cups water1 quart diced tomatoes1 pint salsa1 pkg. dry taco seasoning1 pkg. dry Hidden Valley Ranch dressing

#2 Brown and add 1 – 1 ½ # ground beef or venison. Cook on low all day.

#3 Top with a dollop of sour cream and/or grated cheddar cheese. Enjoy!

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.