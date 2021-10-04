Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Sue Sproul’s Taco Soup
Monday, October 4, 2021 @ 12:10 AM
Here’s a lovely fall recipe to start your October!
Directions
#1 Combine in a crockpot:
15 oz. can black beans
15 oz. can pinto beans
15 oz. can corn or 4-5 ears corn, cut off the cob
1 1/4 cups water
1 quart diced tomatoes
1 pint salsa
1 pkg. dry taco seasoning
1 pkg. dry Hidden Valley Ranch dressing
#2 Brown and add 1 – 1 ½ # ground beef or venison. Cook on low all day.
#3 Top with a dollop of sour cream and/or grated cheddar cheese. Enjoy!
