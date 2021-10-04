Dorothy M. “Dot” (Maze) Jackson, age 93, of West Hickory, PA, died on Friday, October 1, 2021 at her home.

She was born November 4, 1927 in West Hickory, daughter of the late Larry A. and Edna (Satoriti) Maze.

Dorothy was employed by the North Warren State Hospital in Warren, PA until her retirement.

She loved animals, flowers, and collected “Precious Moments”….and especially loved children.

She was a member of the Red Hat Society of Tionesta, PA and of the Endeavor Presbyterian Church of Endeavor, PA.

On February 5, 1960 she married Richard G. Jackson who died March 10, 2012.

Surviving are a son, Eric C. McCleary of Tidioute, PA. Two daughters, Nancy Cochran of Oil City, and Kim L. McCleary of Atlanta, Georgia. Several Nieces and Nephews.

Also surviving is a great-great niece who was very special to Dorothy, Jade Dahle of Tidioute, PA.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by four brothers, James, Leland, Robert, and David Maze.

Friends will be received at the Norman J. Wimer Funeral Home of Tionesta on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 from noon to 1pm followed by a service at 1pm with Pastor Dennis Ledebur Officiating.

Burial will be alongside her husband Richard at Warren County Memorial Park, Warren, PA.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Warren County Humane Society 212 Elm St. Warren, PA 16365.

Online condolences can be made by visiting www.wimerfuneralhome.com.

