 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Dorothy M. “Dot” (Maze) Jackson

Monday, October 4, 2021 @ 09:10 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-NII0SiiIewwwsE5 (1)Dorothy M. “Dot” (Maze) Jackson, age 93, of West Hickory, PA, died on Friday, October 1, 2021 at her home.

She was born November 4, 1927 in West Hickory, daughter of the late Larry A. and Edna (Satoriti) Maze.

Dorothy was employed by the North Warren State Hospital in Warren, PA until her retirement.

She loved animals, flowers, and collected “Precious Moments”….and especially loved children.

She was a member of the Red Hat Society of Tionesta, PA and of the Endeavor Presbyterian Church of Endeavor, PA.

On February 5, 1960 she married Richard G. Jackson who died March 10, 2012.

Surviving are a son, Eric C. McCleary of Tidioute, PA. Two daughters, Nancy Cochran of Oil City, and Kim L. McCleary of Atlanta, Georgia. Several Nieces and Nephews.

Also surviving is a great-great niece who was very special to Dorothy, Jade Dahle of Tidioute, PA.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by four brothers, James, Leland, Robert, and David Maze.

Friends will be received at the Norman J. Wimer Funeral Home of Tionesta on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 from noon to 1pm followed by a service at 1pm with Pastor Dennis Ledebur Officiating.

Burial will be alongside her husband Richard at Warren County Memorial Park, Warren, PA.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Warren County Humane Society 212 Elm St. Warren, PA 16365.

Online condolences can be made by visiting www.wimerfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.