GANT: DuBois Man Accused of Possessing Child Pornography is Facing Additional Charges

DUBOIS, Pa. (GANT) – A DuBois man charged with numerous felony charges for allegedly having child pornography on his computer is now facing additional charges including indecent assault.

Naithan Eugene Deyarmin, 33, was charged Sept. 10 by state police with 31 felony counts of child pornography, 21 felony counts of disseminate photo/film of child sex acts and one felony count of criminal use of communication facility.

Ten days later, he was also charged with four felony counts of photograph/film/depict sex act on computer-knowingly or permitting child, two counts of corruption of minors, two counts of unlawful contact with minor-sexual offenses and two misdemeanor counts of indecent assault person less than 16-years-old.

An investigation into Deyarmin’s online activity began after a social media messaging site, Kik, reported to police that 28 images and video files of child pornography were uploaded in Oct. of 2020, according to the affidavit of probable cause in the original case.

The new complaint details how further investigation uncovered two videos that appeared to have been taken in Deyarmin’s residence.

In the two separate videos, a man wearing a shirt and watch described as being owned by Deyarmin, allegedly lifted the shirt and pulled down the bra of a 13-year-old girl to expose her breasts, which he then fondled.

When the victim was questioned, she reportedly confirmed it was her in the video and the man fondling her breasts was Deyarmin.

In the original case, police found child porn videos on Deyarmin’s computer including one of a female child involved in sexual activity with a man and another with a woman and a boy, both in masks, during which the woman performs a sex act on the child.

Following the e-mail address connected to the images and the computer address from which the images originated, police were able to narrow the source to a Deyarmin’s DuBois residence.

The e-mail address was also linked to other social media accounts of Deyarmin.

On Sept. 10, a search warrant was executed on the home and a desktop computer seized.

It contained a folder titled “Child Porn” that contained many images of child pornography with 10 involving indecent contact, according to the criminal complaint.

Police also found the e-mail address associated with the social media site that had reported the images was also connected to this computer.

Deyarmin waived his right to preliminary hearings in both cases during centralized court in DuBois before District Judge Joseph M. Morris.

Deyarmin is being held in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail in the first case and $50,000 in the second.

