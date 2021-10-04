Jackson L. Chambers, 79, of Cochranton died Saturday, October 2, 2021 at his residence following an extended illness.

Born, December 13, 1941 in Greenville, he was the son of Ernest and Helen M. Freese Chambers.

He married Marilyn Brunot on June 14, 1982 and she preceded him in death on January 23, 2004.

On August 6, 2005 he married Maryland Brenizer and she survives.

Jack served with the US Air Force and worked at the former Greenville Steel Car as a Craneman for over 20 years.

He loved to hunt and go fly-fishing, visiting with friends and family, but he most enjoyed agitating people, raising hell and riding his motorcycle.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Melinda Chambers of Greenville, Melissa Chambers of Greenville, Randy Shields (Debbie) of Cochranton, Ralph Shields of Franklin, Robyn Shields of Franklin, Curtis (Malinda) Brenizer of Cochranton, Harry (Roxanne) Brenizer Jr. of Greenville, and Donna (Keith) McConnell of Grove City Four sisters, Jody (Marty) Theiss of Hadley, Sue (Ken) Jaros of Ohio, Donna Herra of New Mexico and Jean Chambers, 2 brothers, George (Royanne) Chambers of Jamestown and Robert Bond of Arizona. Grandchildren, Donald Matthew Lee Lingenfelter, Zachary Thomas Lingenfelter, Luke Jacob Lingenfelter, and Kayla Marie Ross. Several grandchildren and great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews, including a special niece, Laura Deeter.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn, two sons, Richard and Garry Shields and a daughter Rhonda Holtzman.

Friends and family will be received at the DICKSON FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 123 S. Franklin St., Cochranton on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 from 4:00pm until 7:00pm when Rev. Curtis Brenizer will conduct a Celebration of Life Service.

Memories and especially stories of Jack can be shared at the request of the family at www.dicksonfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.