John J. Racko Sr.

Monday, October 4, 2021 @ 09:10 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-FzwMoXFilWqIrB0IJohn J. Racko Sr., 83, of Polk, passed away September 30, 2021.

John was born in Rankin Pa on June 11, 1938. He was the son of John S. Racko and Mary Ann Hotovcin Racko.

John graduated from Rankin Chapel High School in Rankin PA.

John proudly enlisted in the United States Navy. He worked at Midway Island repairing Airplanes during his military service.

John married Irene Racko on June 15, 1963. Irene passed away June 11, 2015.

John retired from Linnet Corporation in Pittsburgh as a welder.

He loved to go on rides on his side by side in the woods.

In his earlier years he was an avid hunter with his hunting dogs.

John loved to fish.

Spending time with his family and friends was very important to him.

Loved ones left to cherish his memory is his son Kevin Racko on Polk, Timmy (Lisa) Racko of Washington Pa, his daughter in law Angela Racko of Pittsburgh, his best friend Darlene, his sister Marge (Tom) Ratchford of California; his grandchildren Felicity Racko of Washington PA, Melinda Racko of Pittsburgh and numerous great grandchildren.

Preceded in death by his parents, wife, his son John J. Racko Jr. and a grandson Timothy Racko Jr.

A memorial service will take place at the convenience of the family.

The Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home, Clintonville is assisting the family with John’s arrangements.

Friends can send condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.


