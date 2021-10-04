Lois Adams, 75, of Nectarine passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at home on October 1, 2021.

Lois was born August 20, 1946 in Grove City, the daughter of the late James Finley Hanna and Geraldine Rose Parks Hanna. Because Geraldine passed away when Lois was four months old, her father married the late Violet Sheffer Hanna, who was the only mother she knew.

Lois graduated from Victory Joint High School in 1964.

She married Clair Adams on June 26, 1965, and together the couple had 3 daughters: Michelle, Rebecca and Kathleen.

Lois took great pride in making her home a place for her whole family to enjoy – from her daughters while they grew up to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren as everyone came back for many family dinners and celebrations. She made all holidays special but took great care at Christmas to make sure everyone had the perfect gift. She and Pop hosted many summer-time sleepovers with the little ones and everyone looked forward to this special time.

Lois enjoyed making small crafts and gifts for the many shows she and Clair attended throughout the year to sell her homemade specialty items.

Lois’s kindness and compassion will be missed dearly by her family.

Lois and Clair most recently attended Church of God of Prophecy of Six Points, and she instilled her love of the Lord in her children and grandchildren. She intentionally prayed each day for every one of her family members.

Loved ones left to cherish Lois’s memory are her husband Clair of Harrisville; her three daughters: Shelly McFeaters (Rev. Rob Guy) of Harrisville, Becky Stebbins (Rev. Sam Stebbins) of Clintonville, and Kathy Fox (Mark Fox) of Kennerdell; her brothers and sister: James Hanna (Martha) of Franklin, Roger Hanna (Betty) of Ohio, Tim Hanna (Linda) of Kennerdell, Joy Bickel (Rev. Paul Bickel) of Illinois, and Steve Hanna (Leona) of Harrisville; and her in-laws: Lou Ann (Art) Stahl of Knox and Joe (Bong Hee) Adams of Ohio. Four granddaughters, six grandsons, 8 great-granddaughters, 5 great-grandsons and many special nieces and nephews also survive.

Lois was welcomed into heaven by her parents and twin siblings – sister Susan Barrett and David Ray Hanna, who died at birth.

Lois’s family will welcome friends at the Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home, 109 Emlenton Street, Clintonville on Monday, October 4, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. till 4:00 p.m. and from 6:00 p.m. till 8:00 p.m.

Funeral services will take place at the funeral home Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with an hour of visitation prior to the funeral service.

Burial will take place at Barkeyville Cemetery.

Friends and family can send condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.

