Missing Man Found Deceased in Allegheny National Forest

WARREN CO., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a man who was reported missing on Friday was found deceased in the Allegheny National Forest on Sunday.

According to Warren-based State Police, 29-year-old Maxwell James Lester, of Tidioute, was reported missing on Friday, October 1, after having last been seen at his residence around 1:00 p.m. on Monday, September 27. His family provided police with a description, vehicle information, and information on possible areas he may have frequented.

His vehicle was then located on Forest Route 119, in Limestone Township, Warren County, near the Hickory Creek Wilderness Area of the Allegheny National Forest on Friday, October 1. Police subsequently searched the surrounding area on foot, but were unable to locate Lester.

The search resumed at dawn on Saturday, October 2, with the assistance of K9 units from Harrisburg, however, the continued search still yielded no results.

Another search was then organized with the Cherry Grove Township Fire Department and their K9 units on Sunday, October 3, beginning at dawn.

Police say around 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 3, Lester was found deceased approximately one mile north of the parking area of Forest Route 119, near the Camp Run Creek.

The Warren County Coroner’s office responded to the scene to assist, and Lester was subsequently extracted from the forest and transported to Erie where an autopsy is planned for Monday, October 4.

There is no foul play suspected at this time, according to police.

Assisting in the searches were several Pennsylvania State Police troopers from the Warren barracks, K9 handlers from the Bureau of Emergency & Special Operations with their canines, several Cherry Grove Township Volunteer Fire Department members and their canines, several Clarendon Volunteer Fire Department members, and the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

