Police Release Details of Two-Vehicle Crash on Greenville Avenue

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Greenville Avenue late last week.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 6:40 a.m. on Thursday, September 30, on Greenville Pike just west of Moon Lane, in Clarion Township.

Police say 89-year-old Raymond A. Peltcs, of Clarion, was operating a 2022 Subaru Outback traveling north on Greenville Pike when he came upon a 2007 Mack Truck garbage truck, operated by 27-year-old Brandon Brinkley Jones, of Franklin, that was stopped in the roadway on Greenville Pike. Peltcs’ vehicle then struck the rear of the truck.

Both drivers and a passenger in Brinkley Jones’s vehicle, identified as 26-year-old Jon N. Yeitrakis of Rimersburg, were using seat belts.

No injuries were reported.

Peltcs’ vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene.

He was cited for reckless driving.

