 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Alexis Burns Wins IA&B Pennsylvania Young Agent Award

Monday, October 4, 2021 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Screenshot 2021-10-04 090111 (1) (1)CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Alexis Burns, of Burns & Burns Insurance, was chosen as the winner of the IA&B Pennsylvania Young Agent Award.

Burns & Burns Insurance is proud to congratulate their very own Alexis Burns as the 2021 I&AB Pennsylvania Young Agent Award winner.

The IA&B is the Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Maryland Independent Agents and Brokers’ premier resource and industry champion for insurance. A winner was chosen for each state (PA, MD, and DE). These three rising stars in the independent agent community were selected for outstanding commitment to their profession and their community.

Young Agent Award

In order to be selected for the award, Alexis had to be nominated, fill out a questionnaire, be interviewed, and speak in front of the IA&B Board of Directors. This is a huge accomplishment for Alexis and everyone at Burns & Burns could not be prouder. If you see Alexis, please congratulate her for her accolades.

Burns is a 4th generation independent insurance agency with 9 branches across Northwestern Pennsylvania. These branches include Clarion, Bradford, Clearfield, Erie, Meadville, Mercer, New Wilmington, Tionesta, and Warren. The full-service, Trusted Choice agency celebrated their 80th anniversary in business in 2019. Representing over 60 insurance carriers, Burns & Burns is licensed to offer many lines of coverage, including auto, home, life, business, health, Medicare, workers’ compensation, benefits, events, weddings, AND MORE! With over 900 combined years of experience, Burns & Burns is sure to find you the right fit for ALL of your insurance needs!

Visit their Facebook page or website for more information or a free quote!


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.