Alexis Burns Wins IA&B Pennsylvania Young Agent Award
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Alexis Burns, of Burns & Burns Insurance, was chosen as the winner of the IA&B Pennsylvania Young Agent Award.
Burns & Burns Insurance is proud to congratulate their very own Alexis Burns as the 2021 I&AB Pennsylvania Young Agent Award winner.
The IA&B is the Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Maryland Independent Agents and Brokers’ premier resource and industry champion for insurance. A winner was chosen for each state (PA, MD, and DE). These three rising stars in the independent agent community were selected for outstanding commitment to their profession and their community.
In order to be selected for the award, Alexis had to be nominated, fill out a questionnaire, be interviewed, and speak in front of the IA&B Board of Directors. This is a huge accomplishment for Alexis and everyone at Burns & Burns could not be prouder. If you see Alexis, please congratulate her for her accolades.
Burns is a 4th generation independent insurance agency with 9 branches across Northwestern Pennsylvania. These branches include Clarion, Bradford, Clearfield, Erie, Meadville, Mercer, New Wilmington, Tionesta, and Warren. The full-service, Trusted Choice agency celebrated their 80th anniversary in business in 2019. Representing over 60 insurance carriers, Burns & Burns is licensed to offer many lines of coverage, including auto, home, life, business, health, Medicare, workers’ compensation, benefits, events, weddings, AND MORE! With over 900 combined years of experience, Burns & Burns is sure to find you the right fit for ALL of your insurance needs!
Visit their Facebook page or website for more information or a free quote!
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.