SPONSORED: Save the Date for Family Fun Night at Penn State DuBois
Monday, October 4, 2021 @ 12:10 AM
Save the date of October 29 for Fall Family Fun Night at Penn State DuBois.
On Friday, October 29, PSU DuBois is hosting Trunk or Treat and a Movie!
4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. – Safe Trunk or Treat
This is held in the PSU Duois Upper Parking Lot.
Bring the family for crafts, food, games, and candy!
No registration is necessary for this event.
Should it rain, the new location would be hallways of campus buildings with a map provided.
7:15 p.m. – Movie: Inside Out
The movie will be shown in Hiller Auditorium.
Space is limited, so please pre-register for the movie at https://tinyurl.com/FFFNmovie.
**Masks will be required and provided for all indoor activities.**
Please visit https://dubois.psu.edu for more resources and information.
