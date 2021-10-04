 

SPONSORED: Save the Date for Family Fun Night at Penn State DuBois

Monday, October 4, 2021 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

PSU-DSave the date of October 29 for Fall Family Fun Night at Penn State DuBois.

On Friday, October 29, PSU DuBois is hosting Trunk or Treat and a Movie!

4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. – Safe Trunk or Treat

This is held in the PSU Duois Upper Parking Lot.

Bring the family for crafts, food, games, and candy!

No registration is necessary for this event.

Should it rain, the new location would be hallways of campus buildings with a map provided.

7:15 p.m. – Movie: Inside Out

The movie will be shown in Hiller Auditorium.

Space is limited, so please pre-register for the movie at https://tinyurl.com/FFFNmovie.

**Masks will be required and provided for all indoor activities.**

Please visit https://dubois.psu.edu for more resources and information.

FALL FAMILY FUN NIGHT 2021


