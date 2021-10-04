 

SPONSORED: Schedule Your Undercoat With Riverhill Automotive Today

Monday, October 4, 2021 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

riverhill auto undercoat 2 08302019SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. – Don’t forget to visit Riverhill Automotive and get your vehicle undercoated before the salt is here!

Why should you have your vehicle undercoated?

You may not think twice about what they put on the road does to your vehicle. Undercoating is a protective coating that is applied to the underside of the vehicle where there isn’t paint to protect the parts.

Riverhill Automotive offers linseed oil, PFC, and WOOLWAX, something to appease everyone!

They will help protect your vehicle and prevent rust and corrosion giving your vehicle a longer life. The protective coating also helps protect your vehicle from everyday damage, as well, such as damaged brake lines, fuel tanks, exhaust systems, and other things that may happen.

Cars are $150 – with tax included; trucks are $185 – with tax included.

Available undercoats: PFC or Woolwax – both are heavier, non-drip undercoats & come in two colors – black or beige.

Call 814-226-6900 now to schedule an appointment for an undercoat!

Call anytime for PFC or Fluid Film.

Riverhill Automotive is located at 10760 US-322, Shippenville, PA 16254.

