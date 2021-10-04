Clarion Man Injured in UTV Rollover Crash in Paint Township

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion man was injured in a UTV rollover crash that happened on Friday night in Paint Township.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident occurred on Kiser Wagner Road, in Paint Township, Clarion County, around 10:06 p.m. on Friday, October 1.

Police say 44-year-old Joshua D. Painter, of Shippenville, was operating a 2020 Polaris RZR 900 traveling west on Kiser Wagner Road when a deer entered the roadway. The vehicle struck the deer and traveled across to the left side of the road and struck a mailbox. It then continued forward and struck an embankment, which caused it to roll on the roadway multiple times. It came to a final rest on its passenger side.

According to police, Painter and his passenger, identified as 52-year-old William G. Liston, of Clarion, were both using seat belts.

Liston suffered suspected minor injuries but refused transport for medical attention.

Painter was not injured.

He was charged with a traffic violation related to “driving (the) vehicle at a safe speed.”

Police say through investigation, Painter was found to be “driving under the influence,” and related charges are pending.

Clarion Hospital Ambulance and Rustler’s Towing also assisted at the scene.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.