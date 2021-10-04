 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Clarion Man Injured in UTV Rollover Crash in Paint Township

Monday, October 4, 2021 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

EB56A838-FADB-42E7-86A8-47B8383E0EBCPAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion man was injured in a UTV rollover crash that happened on Friday night in Paint Township.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident occurred on Kiser Wagner Road, in Paint Township, Clarion County, around 10:06 p.m. on Friday, October 1.

Police say 44-year-old Joshua D. Painter, of Shippenville, was operating a 2020 Polaris RZR 900 traveling west on Kiser Wagner Road when a deer entered the roadway. The vehicle struck the deer and traveled across to the left side of the road and struck a mailbox. It then continued forward and struck an embankment, which caused it to roll on the roadway multiple times. It came to a final rest on its passenger side.

531DC1F2-79F9-4CFB-83B4-92144E75B77B

According to police, Painter and his passenger, identified as 52-year-old William G. Liston, of Clarion, were both using seat belts.

Liston suffered suspected minor injuries but refused transport for medical attention.

Painter was not injured.

He was charged with a traffic violation related to “driving (the) vehicle at a safe speed.”

Police say through investigation, Painter was found to be “driving under the influence,” and related charges are pending.

Clarion Hospital Ambulance and Rustler’s Towing also assisted at the scene.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.