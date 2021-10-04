Vickie Kay Neiswonger, 68, of New Bethlehem, passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at the Clarion Hospital.

Born on April 26, 1953 in Punxsutawney, she was the daughter of the late Robert J. and Pearl G. (Radaker) Quinn.

Vickie was married on September 22, 1974 to Jerry Lee Neiswonger, Sr. and he preceded her on January 29, 2021.

Vickie worked at Rola Jensen, Sylvania, and Rocky’s Pizza in New Bethlehem.

She is survived by a son, Clayton Neiswonger of Clarion, two stepsons, Rodney Neiswonger and Jerry Neiswonger, Jr. both of New Bethlehem, eight grandchildren, one great- grandchild, and three brothers, Daniel Quinn and his wife, Andra, of Florence, Arizona, Clayton “Gus” Quinn of Greenville, and Michael Quinn and his wife, Jackie, of New Bethlehem.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Linda Shaffer.

Vickie’s request was to be cremated.

Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

The Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.