 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Vickie Kay Neiswonger

Monday, October 4, 2021 @ 08:10 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

Vickie Kay Neiswonger, 68, of New Bethlehem, passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at the Clarion Hospital.

Born on April 26, 1953 in Punxsutawney, she was the daughter of the late Robert J. and Pearl G. (Radaker) Quinn.

Vickie was married on September 22, 1974 to Jerry Lee Neiswonger, Sr. and he preceded her on January 29, 2021.

Vickie worked at Rola Jensen, Sylvania, and Rocky’s Pizza in New Bethlehem.

She is survived by a son, Clayton Neiswonger of Clarion, two stepsons, Rodney Neiswonger and Jerry Neiswonger, Jr. both of New Bethlehem, eight grandchildren, one great- grandchild, and three brothers, Daniel Quinn and his wife, Andra, of Florence, Arizona, Clayton “Gus” Quinn of Greenville, and Michael Quinn and his wife, Jackie, of New Bethlehem.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Linda Shaffer.

Vickie’s request was to be cremated.

Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

The Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.