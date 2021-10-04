Zacherl Fiddles With Second Career in Pittsburgh Film Industry

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (EYT) – Luke Zacherl, a graduate of Keystone High School, is no stranger to the spotlight when he plays fiddle, mandolin, and guitar with North Of Mason-Dixon (NOMaD) group, but in his “day job,” he works behind the scenes with Pittsburgh’s growing number of movies, tv shows, and streaming content.

In 2014, Zacherl started working with The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), and his first job was working on the Will Smith movie “Concussion.” The work is all very much in the background; however, many people are needed to produce a movie or TV pilot.

Zacherl, who now resides in Ellwood City, told exploreClarion.com, “I worked with grips and electric. Over the years, I’ve worked with several departments like carpenters, set dressing, and more regularly, greens.”

Pittsburgh is attractive to the industry because it is rather inexpensive compared to California, New York, or DC – and the state tax incentives.

“The incentives are statewide,” said Zacherl. “Most of the work is between Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. A lot of states offer some kind of incentive tax-wise, and some states have lost work completely when states decided to cut them.”

The types of jobs at IATSE are wide-ranging, and they start from the top on down.

“Once the movie is greenlit, production and art departments are hired, followed by construction, locations, etc.,” explains Zacherl.

“The IATSE Union offers a wide range of jobs like carpenters, greens persons, sound groups, electricians, props, set dresser, wardrobe, etc. Location work is handled under the Teamster Union, as well as the drivers. Many under production in Pennsylvania aren’t unionized, and unfortunately, suffer the most with insanely long hours and low pay.”

People only see the finished product of a film or TV series and not all of the work behind the scenes.

One of Zacherl’s good friends and fellow musicians was the union president at the time that he was laid off from another job and told him to apply for the permit list. It was a year later until he got a call and two years before he got enough days to apply for membership.

An example of what he does on the job is his work on the Netflix movie “Sweet Girl” starring Jason Momoa battling Big Pharma.

“I worked for the greens department as gang boss and on-set greens person. The easiest way to describe what we do is set building. On the show, we basically enhance the exterior and bring the outdoors inside and make it look as real as possible – everything from planting trees to staking in cut trees, using organic materials to cover things the art department doesn’t want to be seen, to wiring silk leaves to a tree and on a stand to place outside a window of a set-build indoors. It’s different every day.”

This kind of work is a big business, and Zacherl estimates there are 400 active members of IATSE in this area. Considering those who work in commercials, independent work, teamsters, and production employees, and there are thousands across the state.

“Most people don’t understand the back-breaking labor behind the scenes that it takes to make it all happen. Yes, we are unionized, but due to deadlines and pressure from production companies, we mostly work 12 to 15 hour days. With the shoot crew, turnaround times can have to start at 6:00 a.m. Monday morning and by the end of the week you’re starting at 7:00 p.m. and working until the sun comes up Saturday morning. You then start at six or 7:00 a.m. again Monday. Locations and the weather dictate a lot of our schedule.”

Zacherl is currently working on a TV series based on “A League of Their Own,” and he said some crew members have worked over 40 days in a row before getting a day off. The union is fighting for, along with shorter hours and minimal turnaround time, even pay across-the-board for all productions.

“When streaming services were starting, the idea of new media was and is still paid less because it wasn’t considered to be as prominent as a broadcast TV series or feature film. Now, it’s the industry standard. Everyone has streaming services, be it Hulu, Netflix, Disney+, or Apple TV. It takes the same amount of work to make a ‘new media’ production happen as a feature. It should be paid the same.”

The following productions are ones that Zacherl has worked on in addition to “Concussion”:

• Outsiders

• Mindhunter

• Where You Go

• Bernadette

• One Dollar

• Won’t You be My Neighbor?

• American Pickle

• Manhunt

• Sweet Girl

• I’m ¥our Woman

• American Rust

• Archive 81

• A League of Their Own

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.