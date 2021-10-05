 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Tuesday, October 5, 2021 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Patchy dense fog before 11am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Calm wind.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southeast wind 3 to 5 mph.

Thursday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 72.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Columbus Day – Partly sunny, with a high near 74.


