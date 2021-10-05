Animal Calls Event Set for Friday in Cook Forest

COOKSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – A special Animal Calls event is scheduled for Friday, October 8, at Cook Forest.

The event will begin at 7:00 p.m.

Please bring your chairs, blankets, and your best animal call imitation to the Ridge Camp Park Amphitheater for an evening of animal calls.

Join the park naturalist as he demonstrates how and why animals of PA talk to each other.

Ridge Camp Park Amphitheater is located on Campground Road in Leeper.

