A private memorial service will be held for Brian Lloyd Bowser will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday October 9, 2021 at the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc., 430 Mendenhall Avenue, Knox.

Brian passed away unexpectedly Saturday, April 14, 2012 in Florida.

A sweet and gentle person, Brian was a familiar friend in the San Pablo Road community, known for his warm greeting outside Publix, where he enjoyed a daily coffee, for his frequent trips to local bookstores and yard sales for just the right gift and especially for his constantly cheerful nature despite difficult circumstances. Brian had a welcoming light about him that will be sorely missed.

Born July 27, 1954, Brian attended White Memorial Elementary in Knox, PA, before moving with his family to the Isle of Palms in Jacksonville Beach, FL in 1967.

He attended Duncan U. Fletcher High School, later worked at Shelmont, Inc., the family trucking business, and also with Goodwill Industries.

Brian is survived by his step-mother Viola T. Bowser (now deceased); step-brother Monty Chapman Jr.; brother Harold R. (Buddy) Bowser Jr. (Debra); sisters Leslee Burch (Bob), Michele Carroll and Nina Rowan (Rex), and many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

His father Harold R. (Bud) Bowser Sr. preceded him in passing on May 3, 2011.

