 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Butler Health System Begins Year Long Construction Project at Clarion Hospital

Tuesday, October 5, 2021 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

pastedImage-1CLARION, Pa. – Butler Health System has begun construction on a year-long project to substantially improve the Emergency Department at Clarion Hospital.

The multi-million dollar, complete redesign and expansion will result in a modern layout, improved patient flow, and improved safety and privacy.

“The Clarion Hospital team partnered with The DesignGroup (Pittsburgh) to incorporate the design elements required to achieve the desired goals of the Emergency Department project,” said Steven Davis, Clarion Hospital president.

“BHS Clarion Hospital has taken great measure to ensure patient safety and access during construction. We do not expect interruption or delays. Signage and wayfinding will be clear and updated throughout the project”. This project represents another example of Butler Health System’s investment to improve access, convenience and patient experience in the communities it serves.”


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.