Butler Health System Begins Year Long Construction Project at Clarion Hospital

CLARION, Pa. – Butler Health System has begun construction on a year-long project to substantially improve the Emergency Department at Clarion Hospital.

The multi-million dollar, complete redesign and expansion will result in a modern layout, improved patient flow, and improved safety and privacy.

“The Clarion Hospital team partnered with The DesignGroup (Pittsburgh) to incorporate the design elements required to achieve the desired goals of the Emergency Department project,” said Steven Davis, Clarion Hospital president.

“BHS Clarion Hospital has taken great measure to ensure patient safety and access during construction. We do not expect interruption or delays. Signage and wayfinding will be clear and updated throughout the project”. This project represents another example of Butler Health System’s investment to improve access, convenience and patient experience in the communities it serves.”

