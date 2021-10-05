CEC Members Elect Directors, Board Elects Officers

PARKER, Pa. – The results of Central Electric Cooperative’s (CEC’s) recent elections were announced at their annual business meeting at CEC’s headquarters in Parker.

Central Electric Cooperative’s (CEC’s) members on Friday, August 20, re-elected board of director, Jody Weaver, representing Clarion County (pictured above left); and Kenneth Etzel, representing Venango County (pictured above right).

At CEC’s September board meeting, the directors elected the following officers:

Nancy Lendyak to serve as president. Mrs. Lendyak has been a board member representing Armstrong County since 2014, and a CEC member since 1978.

Kenneth Etzel to serve as vice president. Mr. Etzel has been a board member representing Venango County since 2013, and a CEC member since 1973.

Althea Smith to serve as secretary/treasurer. Mrs. Smith has been a board member representing Venango County since 1995, and a CEC member since 1979.

Additionally, Richard Weaver was elected to a two-year term to serve as the Allegheny Electric Cooperative Member Delegate and Althea Smith is currently in her second year of her two-year term serving as the Pennsylvania Rural Electric Association Member Delegate.

Central Electric Cooperative, Inc. is a Touchstone Energy Cooperative serving approximately 25,000 members with over 3,000 miles of distribution line in portions of Allegheny, Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Forest, Mercer, and Venango Counties.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.