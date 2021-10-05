Mr. Chester L. “Chet” Anthony, 65, of Pleasantville, passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at the Titusville Area Hospital due to complication from Covid 19.

Chet was born on November 8, 1955 in Oil City to the late Henry B. and Nellie E. Snyder Anthony.

He married Nancy Anderson on July 20, 1974 at the Pleasantville Community Church.

He attended Titusville Schools and was a veteran having served in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War.

Chet entered the service on September 25, 1973 and was honorably discharged on May 23, 1979 with the rank of Sergeant.

Chet worked at the Titusville Dairy for 42 years and was Plant Manager for the last 25 years.

He was a member of the Pleasantville Community Church, and the Bruce Shorts Post 5958 VFW.

Chet was an avid Steelers fan, he enjoyed bowling, golfing, and taking meticulous care of his yard.

He was generous man who was always helping others.

He is survived by his childhood sweetheart Nancy which is his loving wife of 47 years and daughter, Tiffany Heim and husband Scott of Pleasantville; two siblings, Shelby Crippen of Virginia and Patricia Smith of California. Brother and sister-laws Bill and Annabelle Mott of Pleasantville , Burford and Rita Cooper of Sunman Indiana, And two special nephews and one niece whom he had the privilege of partially raising and caring for and other numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by an infant brother, Theodore Anthony; and five sisters, Henrietta, and Carla Anthony, Barbara Gold, Helen Strawbridge, Bliss Phillips and Irene Bennett.

A celebration of life for Chet will be announced at a later date.

Inurnment will be Fairview Cemetery in Pleasantville.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Pleasantville Community Church 343 W State St, Pleasantville, PA 16341.

Online condolences can be viewed by visiting garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.

